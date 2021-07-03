KeyCorp Boosts Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $28.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.