Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 817,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.11 on Friday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimball International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

