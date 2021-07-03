Klever Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $186.72 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klever has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

