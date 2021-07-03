KludeIn I Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 6th

KludeIn I Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. KludeIn I Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

INKAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKAU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

