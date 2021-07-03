Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KMTUY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 100,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

