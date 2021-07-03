Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 667,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

