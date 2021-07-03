Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 982.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after buying an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 1,308,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

