Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 45,352 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,352 shares during the period. 51job makes up 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of 51job worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOBS. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.71. 523,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

