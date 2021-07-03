Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of FUV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 2,266,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

