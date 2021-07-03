Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRA stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. Kraton has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

