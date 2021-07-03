Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.16

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $25.15 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00747629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

