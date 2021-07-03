KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo Sells 65,075 Shares

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

