Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,648.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 1,251,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

