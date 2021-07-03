Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,648.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. 1,251,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
