Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

