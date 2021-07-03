Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

