Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,249 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.