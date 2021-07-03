Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

