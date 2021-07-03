Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

