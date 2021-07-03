Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $290.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.