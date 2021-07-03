Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $562,000 in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAMC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

