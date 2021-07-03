Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

