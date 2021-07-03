Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 31,322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $79.58.

