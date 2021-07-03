Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $119.80 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,030 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $119,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,274,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after buying an additional 616,091 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

MRVI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.