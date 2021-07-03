Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $150,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.