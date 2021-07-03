Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,736 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of The Hershey worth $82,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

