Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 905,990 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $98,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.