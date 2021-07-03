Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 3,217 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $54,656.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,043,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.88 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

