LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. LG Display has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

