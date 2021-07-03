Liberum Capital Boosts Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Price Target to GBX 400

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market cap of £130 million and a P/E ratio of 43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.34. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

