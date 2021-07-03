LINKA Trading 42.9% Higher This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $198,459.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

