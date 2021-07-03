Linx (NYSE:LINX) versus Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Head-To-Head Review

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Linx shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Linx and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 1 3 0 0 1.75 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linx presently has a consensus target price of $5.97, suggesting a potential downside of 20.44%. Given Linx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Linx is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Risk and Volatility

Linx has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linx and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $170.14 million 8.35 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Resonate Blends $1.07 million 18.59 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Linx.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx -8.67% 0.20% 0.13% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -455.01%

Summary

Linx beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company also operates white label platform for online sales solutions for small and medium-sized supermarkets; and payroll management software and human capital management for medium-sized companies. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

