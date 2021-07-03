Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lion Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 785,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,054. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

