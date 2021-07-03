Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,459. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

