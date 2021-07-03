Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.49. 776,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

