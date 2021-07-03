Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LRENY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 45,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Lojas Renner
