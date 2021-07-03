Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LRENY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 45,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

