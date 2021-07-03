Loki (LOKI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.92 or 0.06399209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.07 or 0.01466073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00402421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00621679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00425219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

