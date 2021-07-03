Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,070,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RIDE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 15,098,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $22,909,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

