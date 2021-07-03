Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LFT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

