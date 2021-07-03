Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.73.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

