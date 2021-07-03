Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MGNI stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

