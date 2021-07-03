Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

