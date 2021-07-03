MahaDAO Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $501,579.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00007166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068,243 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.