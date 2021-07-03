Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Main Street Capital worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

