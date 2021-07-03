Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $325.06

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.06 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.46). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.46), with a volume of 414 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.16. The company has a market capitalization of £47.39 million and a P/E ratio of -27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

