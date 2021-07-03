Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $102.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,664.15 or 0.07697322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018058 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.00754838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,340 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.