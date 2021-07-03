Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 1,825,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

