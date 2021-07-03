Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

