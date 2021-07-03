Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRKOF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Martello Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Martello Technologies Group
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.