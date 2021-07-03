Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

