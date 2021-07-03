Mask Network Price Tops $3.63 (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00010484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and $8.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00761285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

